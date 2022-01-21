By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has launched a project dedicated to the cultural figures who heroically fought at the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

As part of the project "From the stage to the trenches", the Culture Ministry has released a video dedicated top the talented tenor Atyash Garayev.

The musician graduated from the Baku Music Academy in 2018. As a student, he was a guest soloist of the the State Opera and Ballet Theatre. In 2017-2019, he became the leading soloist of the Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Garaev is a finalist of the Elena Obraztsova International Competition of Opera Singers (2018).

He was a soloist of the Youth Opera Program of the Russian Bolshoi Theater.

In the summer of 2021, the tenor was accepted into the Youth Troupe of the Teatro San Carlo in Naples.

Today, Atyash Garayev continues his creative activity, he successfully performs not only in his native Azerbaijan, but also abroad.

Atyash Garayev has been always been aware of his duty to defend the homeland.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

