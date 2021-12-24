By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani carpet artist Eldar Hajiyev has presented his masterpieces in Ukraine.

The exhibition opened at the Taras Shevchenko National Museum with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine.

Eldar Hajiyev creates wonderful art works which reflect the artist's creative ideas and traditional carpet patterns.

The exposition provides a wonderful opportunity to get to know more about Azerbaijani culture, art and traditions.

It features a variety of subject lines from traditions of the Azerbaijani people to national literature. There are also carpet paintings that combine several carpets of the Karabakh carpet weaving school.

A special place in the exposition is occupied by a carpet created based on the poems of the outstanding Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.

The carpet "Victory" dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory on the 44-day Patriotic War, is of particular importance.

"The carpet depicts a Karabakh horse that beats a snake with its hoof. The snake personifies the image of an enemy. The carpet also depicts the Khari Bulbul flower and the ornaments of Karabakh carpets. I have created a whole series of Karabakh carpets, now it includes eight works, but the series will be replenished in the future," the artist told Trend Life.

The exhibition will run until January 15.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz