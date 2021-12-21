By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani artist Rovshan Nur has displayed his vibrant art works in Luxembourg.

The exhibition "Symbol of Love" features perfectly colorful paintings that perfectly reflect the beauty and architecture of Azerbaijan and the cities of Europe.

Rovshan Nur is a landscape painter from Azerbaijan. Born in Baku, a city with centuries-old traditions, he learned many secrets of the city's culture and history.

In his work, the artist tries to unravel the riddles and secrets of Icharishahar, adding oriental flavor through the ornament of carpets and pomegranates - symbols of love, prosperity and a happy future.

He also has mastered the ancient technique of carpet weaving, known as one of the ancient and traditional crafts in Azerbaijan. Rovshan Nur is a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union.

The event organized by the Karabakh Cultural Association aroused great interest among art lovers, representatives of diplomatic missions, diaspora organizations, culture and public figures.

The exhibition at Luxembourg City Center will run until January 30.

