By Laman Ismayilova

Theatrical costumes are imbued with rich history. Depending on their style and complexity, costumes make a powerful visual statement to the audience.

The theatrical costume is one of the main parts of the actor's stage image which helps him to transform into any character.

With its bright colors and magnificent embroidery, theatrical costumes of the Azerbaijan State Academic Drama Theater never cease to amaze spectators.

The theater showcases some of the best scenic looks that appeared in such plays as "Khurshidbanu Natavan", "Shah Qajar", "Nadir Shah", "Sheikh Khiyabani" and many others

Dressed in stunning costumes, national actors Basti Jafarova, Fuad Poladov, Ramiz Novruzov, Amalia Panakhova and other prominent actors brilliantly embodied the images of historical characters on the theater stage.

Demonstration of theatrical costumes arouses keen interest among theater colors. Spectators look at the details of the stage costumes with genuine interest.

Meanwhile, the National Drama Theater has staged multiple plays based on the works of Jafar Jabbarli, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Ali bey Huseynzade, Najaf bey Vazirov, Huseyn Javid, Sabit Rahman, Nariman Narimanov, Ilyas Efediyev, as well as to works of other world classics such as Shakespeare, Schiller, Moliere, Dumas, Hugo, Balzac, Pushkin, Lermontov, Tolstoy, Gogol

The theater opened its doors in 1873. The comedy "Vazir of Lankaran khanate" was staged there.

In Soviet times, the theater was awarded many awards for successful activity. Such actors as Huseyn Arablinski, Mukhtar Dadashev, Jahangir Zeynalov, Mirzaagha Aliyev, Sidgi Ruhulla, Alasgar Alakbarov, Adil Isgenderov, Barat Shekinskaya, Leyla Badirbeyli and other famous actors played at the theater.

Now the theater has been successfully touring many countries such as Russia, Georgia, Turkey, Germany, Cyprus, etc.

After a year and a half break, the State Academic National Drama Theater opened its doors this October.

The theater's new season opened with the play "Karabakhname" based on Ilyas Afandiyev's work "The Ruler and His Daughter".

"Karabakhname" tells about Ibrahim Khalil Khan, a ruler of the Karabakh Khanate, who wanted to tried to establish political and friendly relations with Russia and Iran, but falls victim to the treachery and betrayal of the Armenians.

It also tells about the love story of Khalil Khan's daughter Aghabeyim Agha and the vizier Sadai bekh.

People's Artists Kazim Abdullayev, Frangiz Mutallimova, Akhmad Azimov, Haji Ismayilov, Ramiz Melik, Ramiz Novruz, Ali Nurzade, Honored Artists Mesme Aghaverdiyeva, Kazim Hasanguliyev, Elkhan Guliyev, Ramin Shikhaliev, Laman Imanova and many others took part in the production.

The artistic director is Honored Artist Ismayil Mammadov, music director-Hamid Kazimzade, costume designer - Aygun Makhmudova, light artist Rafael Hasanov.

