By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Fashion Week has been successfully held at Hilton Baku Hotel.

On the first day, several Azerbaijani designers presented their collections with the patriotic theme. The second day featured fashion shows which reflect the revival of the fashion industry.

Amelie Baku Kids Couture (Azerbaijan), B&G store (Turkey), Volskaya atelier (Kazakhstan),as well as the well-known Italian manufacturer of kids clothing iDO showed their collections for little fashionistas.

Amelie Baku Kids Couture demonstrated elegant kids dresses, B&G store and iDO provided insight into current trends in casual kids fashion, while Volskaya atelier called school kids and teenagers to dress ultra-fashionably, for example, stylish black jackets and eco-leather raincoats.

Next, fashion designer Nara Eyvazova presented cocktail and evening gowns with bold drapery inserts, shiny decor and embroidery.

Turkish brand Utopia Bamboo Organic headed by Ozlem Beliktay, surprised fashionistas with gorgeous dresses, sundresses made of exclusively natural, organic fabrics from bamboo fiber.

Mario Russo brand presented a men's collection that featured both classic and bold leather and velvet jackets. Interestingly, the models went on stage barefoot. TV presenter Shakhriyar Abilov was one of the models who walked the catwalk.

At the end of the show, fashion designer Ruslan Mammadov entered the stage wearing a helmet like a Roman soldier.

The brand Hanym atelier (Turkey) that left no one indifferent.

Casual dresses, pajama-type suits and even evening gowns from Hanym atelier creates a free cut that does not restrict movement.

Azerbaijan Fashion Week ended with a show of the Giedi brand.

Fashion designer Murad Huseyn has always relied on courage, boldly experimenting with the form and presentation of his fashionable ideas.

AFW's final runway show Giedi was no exception. The designer put on a real show, turning the catwalk into a stage where the singer Narmeen performed her hits.

The fashion week was also remembered for an effect appearance of the two models, the bride and groom Marina Dar and Sergey Krauz, who revealed their feelings to the guests of the evening.

Azerbaijan Fashion Week has become exactly the platform that united the efforts of all those who work in the field of fashion, becoming a platform that brought together designers, buyers, local and foreign press, as well as all fashionistas.

Over the ten seasons, Azerbaijan Fashion Week has retained the status of the most important fashion event in Azerbaijan.

AFW General Director is Nijat Bakhshaliyev, general producer - Sayat Dossybaev (Kazakhstan).

