Nizami's masterpiece "Leyli and Majnun" will be staged at Heydar Aliyev Palace on December 17.

The production marks the poet's 880th anniversary and the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan.

One of the Middle East's most beloved tales will be staged with the support of the Culture Ministry and the joint organization of the Heydar Aliyev Palace and the Azerbaijan Ashugs Association.

The scriptwriters are the chairman of the Azerbaijan Ashug Association, Honored Scientist Maharram Gasimli and Ph.D. in Philology Altay Mammadli. The production is staged by Honored Artist Inara Babayeva

The performance includes Honored Cultural Workers Samira Aliyeva (Leyli) and Solmaz Kosayeva (mother of Qais), Galandar Zeynalov (ashug), Ali Zeynalabdinov (Qais), Kamala Gubadli (mother of Leyli), Elmeddin Mammadli (Zayd), Shakhniyar Aliyev (father of Qais), Nabi Naghiyev (father of Leyli), Eldar Bagirov (Sayyad), Elman Talistanli (Salam), Ali Tapdigoghlu (Nofel), as well as saz performers Afil Bakhtiyarov, Aykhan Melikov, Joshgun Asgarov.

Tickets can be purchased at all the ticket offices in Baku. The price for the ticket starts from 10 AZN.

