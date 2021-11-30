By Laman Ismayilova

Italian designer Roberto Coin has created magnificent jewelry inspired by Khari Bulbul flower.

The designer has created two brooches of different shades. They are made of black and white gold and studded with different precious stones - diamonds, sapphires, rubies, diamonds.

The jewelry pieces can be used both as a brooch and as pendants. The brooches were created in a single copy, but they can be ordered. The designer plans to produce jewelry in five different styles. The jewelry pieces will be sold only in Azerbaijan.

"For the first time I decided to create something unique for Azerbaijan. My friends from Baku told me Khari Bulbul flower," the designer told Sputnik Azerbaijan.

The flower Khari Bulbul grows only in Shusha. Khari means "bee" and Bulbul means "nightingale".

If you look at the flower closely, you can easily see three petals spreading in three different directions. Two of them are like wings, and the third one in the middle is shaped like a bird’s head. This beautiful flower grows only in Shusha.

There are many legends associated with the flower. One of the stories is about the daughter of Karabakh Khan Ibrahim Khalil –Agha Beyim Aga.

After the khan’s daughter was married to an Iranian king, she began to miss her homeland Karabakh. So, the shah decided to build a garden that included all the different flowers growing in Karabakh.

However, Khari Bulbul was the only flower that refused to grow there.

Now, the Khari Bulbul flower is a symbol of Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War.

Meanwhile, Roberto Coin has recently visited Azerbaijan for the fifth time.

"It is always a pleasure for me to visit Azerbaijan. I am always amazed at the beauty of Azerbaijani women. And, most importantly, they love jewelry. I am always looking for new sources of inspiration, making a fascinating journey through cultures and traditions, borrowing ideas from nature itself," he said.

Photo Credits: Elvin Akhundov

