By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani musicians have thrilled music lovers in Turkey. Classical music concert was timed to Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War and the Year of Nizami Ganjavi.

The evening was organized by the Consulate general of Azerbaijan in Istanbul and the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

Among the guests were Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, the Culture Minister Anar Karimov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkey Rashad Mammadov, People's Writer of Azerbaijan Elchin Afandiyev, the Turkish Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Ahmet Misbah Demircan, cultural and scientific workers.

At the opening of the evening, the Consul General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul Narmina Mustafayeva and the president of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva praised the fraternal ties between the two countries.

They emphasized that the Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War is inscribed in golden letters in the history of Azerbaijan.

The speakers also touched upon the Year of Nizami Ganjavi, announced in Azerbaijan in honor of the poet's 880th anniversary.

Next, Honored Artist, tar player Aliagha Sadiyev, laureates of international competitions Seljan Nasibli (soprano), vocalist Ismail Zeynalov, violinist Rustam Mustafa and others appeared on the stage.

The musicians performed works of Azerbaijani classics Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikrat Amirov, Niyazi, Asaf Zeynalli, Farhad Badalbeyli and others.

The concert was met with a standing ovation from the audience.

---

