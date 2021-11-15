By Laman Ismayilova

Winners of Animated Film Project Pitching Workshop have been announced at the First International Animation Conference in Georgia.

The project "The Last Feather" by Azerbaijani participants Firangiz Baghirova and Leyli Salayeva won the competition, which grants them with one-month Residency Program in Fontevraud (France) in 2022.

Nine Georgian and one Azerbaijani animated film projects participated in the five-day workshop held in Tbilisi on November 8-12.

The workshop provided a unique opportunity for animation authors to develop and present their projects under guidance of famous French producer Olivier Catherin.

Notably, ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival joined the 7th Animated Film Project Pitching workshop organized by Annecy International Animated Film Festival, Film Center Georgian Film-Abkhazeti, Film Studio Kvali XXI and Saqanima Georgian Animation Association, with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Georgian National Film Center and Tbilisi City Hall.

ANIMAFILM is the first international festival of animation art held in Baku.

The 4th ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival was solemnly held in Baku on September 3-7.

This year the festival's theme was dedicated to people with disabilities. The proceeds from the sale of tickets to the festival will go to help childrenwith disabilities.

Over 134 animated films from 40 countries were screened within the competition program.

The festival featured master classes and workshops led by famous animators Masud Panachi, Nancy Danny-Phelps and Nick Phelps (Belgium), Olivier Catherine (France).

The jury included Masud Panachi, Irada Baghirzade (Azerbaijan), Olivier Catherine (France), Nancy Danny-Phelps (jury chairman) and Nick Phelps (Belgium), Mariam Kandelaki (Georgia), Piotr Kardas (Poland), Mehdi Khorushy and Maryam Rouhbakhsh (Iran).

