By Laman Ismayilova

A gala concert "Jazz says Victory" has been held at the International Mugham Center as part of the project "Jazzery Voices".

Initiated by the Culture Ministry, the large-scale project is timed to the 100th centenary of the Baku Music Academy.

Speaking at the Mugham Center, the Culture Minister Anar Karimova stressed the importance of the project that featured numerous jazz concerts, conference, research seminar, master classes and much more.

A series of events took place at the International Mugham Center, Chamber and Organ Music Hall and the Garayev Conference Hall.

The host for the event, Honored Cultural Worker Rahib Azeri spoke about the Baku Music Academy and its role in jazz promotion in Azerbaijan.

Baku Brass Bing Band, Bakustik caz, Bakuba Band, Forward Azerbaijan, Afshin Alizade quartet, Arslan and his band performed in the final concert.

The audience was stunned by the professionalism and sensitivity displayed by talented musicians.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz