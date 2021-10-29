By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Music Academy's centenary has been celebrated in Baku with a series of events entitled "Jazzery Voices".

For two days, guests enjoyed stunning concerts that brought together talented musicians Elbay Mammadzadeh, Nijat Aslanov, Afshin Alizadeh, Ruslan Huseynov, Jamal Bayramli, Elvin Bashirov, Hasan Bilalov and many others.

The musicians mesmerized the audience with beautiful jazz compositions.

Meanwhile, concerts of jazz musicians, an international scientific and art conference "Issues of jazz art in Azerbaijan", master classes on jazz performance and research seminars have been organized as part of the project initiated by the Culture Ministry.

A series of concerts are taking place at the International Mugam Center, Chamber and Organ Music Hall and the Garayev Conference Hall.

The Jazzery Voices project will end on November 6 at the International Mugam Center with a gala concert titled "Jazz says Victory".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz