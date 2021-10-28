By Laman Ismayilova

Ramiz Mustafayev's opera "Vagif" will be presented at the State Opera and Ballet Theater on November 7.

People's Artist Ali Asgarov (Vizier), Honored Artists Ramil Gasimov (Vagif), Farida Mammadova (Khuraman), Farid Aliyev ( Ghajar ), Jahangir Gurbanov (Eldar), Elnur Zeynalov (mugham singer), Tural Aghasiyev (Alibay), as well as soloists Taleh Yakhyayev (Ibrahim khan), Ayten Maharramova (old woman), Rza Khosrovzade (Vidadi), Zumrud Davudova (Gulnar) and others will take part in the opera timed to the 120th anniversary of Azerbaijan`s prominent mugham singer Khan Shushinski.

The opera will be conducted by the chief conductor of the Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

The opera was directed by Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev, chief choirmaster, Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva, art director- Honored Cultural Worker Yusif Babayev.

