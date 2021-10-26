By Laman Ismayilova

The documentary "The Last One" has won Bronze Castle Award at the 25th OFF CINEMA International Documentary Film Festival.

The festival was held in Poland and featured 13 documentaries along with the film "The Last One".

"The Last One" is about the last inhabitant of the Kurdili island, Vitaly Pronin. In 1981, as a result of rising water levels in the Caspian Sea, Kurdili, once a bustling island, became uninhabitable. Most of the population moved from the island. No one lived there anymore except for 68-years-old Vitaly.

The film was produced by the Baku Media Center and "Salnamefilm" studio with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Executive producer of the film is Arzu Aliyeva,producers - Orman Aliyev and Nazim Huseynov, film director-Fariz Ahmadov, scriptwriters - Esmira Ayyub and Fariz Ahmadov, cinematographer - Mateusz Czuchnowski.

After its premiere at the Rotterdam International Film Festival 202, the documentary has been presented at prestigious festivals in various countries.

The film has won Golden Maple Award for Best Documentary at the 15th Jahorina Film Festival in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Note that the director of the film, Fariz Ahmadov, is currently the director of the Azerbaijanfilm Studio. His films have won multiple awards at international festivals.

