Azerbaijani actor Nariman Abdul-Aliyev has created a unique masterpiece made of marble.

A map of Karabakh made of three thousand pieces was showcased at the first Azerbaijan International Exhibition "Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh-Rebuild Karabakh".

Work on each piece lasted for a month. The map's parts were specially cut out of marble. All geometric shapes and various patterns were glued with a special substance. Each piece weighs from 200 to 450 kg.

In the process of creation, the actor used various types of marbles from Greece, Italy, Turkey, Iran, Ukraine, Zimbabwe, etc.

Notably, Nariman Abdul-Aliyev is also a production engineer, who trained in Turkey as a hydro-abrasive metal arc cutting specialist.

His spouse, art critic Zemfira Abdul-Aliyeva, architect Ali Valiyev and marble specialist Veli Valiyev also contributed to the artistic part of the exhibition.

The first Azerbaijan International Exhibition "Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh - Rebuild Karabakh" is being held in Baku on October 20-22.

The main goal of the exhibition is to demonstrate on one platform the unique experience, innovative solutions and investment proposals of companies from different countries, which can contribute to the rapid restoration of the Karabakh region.

The exhibition creates a communication platform for dialogue between representatives of companies and government agencies.

About 280 local and foreign companies from 20 countries are participating in the exhibition.

