By Laman Ismayilova

A concert "Classical National Vocal Performance" has been solemnly held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Festival of Vocalists.

The concert was attended by teachers and students of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, including People's Artist Gulnaz Ismayilova, Honored Artists Anar Shushaly, Zenfira Ismayilova, Aliahmad Ibrahimov, vocalist Taleh Yahyayev, students Nihad Orujov, Sema Gamzayeva,Jalal Malikli, Narmina Guliyeva,Zeynab Huseynova, Gunel Hajiyeva, Emin Huseynov and Ulker Guliyeva.

The musicians pleased the audience with the works by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikrat Amirov, Niyazi, Muslim Magomayev, Tofig Guliyev, Vasif Adigozalov, Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini, etc.

The concert aroused great interest among music lovers.

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Festival of Vocalists will last until October 20.

The Festival of Vocalists aims to develop and promote classical music in Azerbaijan. The project also focuses on the formation of good musical taste among young people.

The author of the project idea and artistic director is Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov.

The project is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Palace with the Culture Ministry's support.

During the festival, famous Azerbaijani and foreign vocalists, including young talents, perform masterpieces of the Azerbaijani and world classics, accompanied by the country's leading musical groups.

The Heydar Aliyev Palace, the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater, the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, the International Mugham Center, the Azerbaijani National Conservatory, Baku Musical Academy, and the Ganja State Philharmonic Society host numerous concerts, master classes, presentations, scientific and practical conferences, and other events.

