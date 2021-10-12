By Laman Ismayilova

For centuries, bread has been one of the basic staple foods in many cultures.

The ancient Egyptians are believed to be the first to use yeast to leaven the dough. There are many variations on the basic recipe of bread worldwide, such as baguettes, tandir, lavash, tortillas, etc.

Azerbaijani chefs will celebrate World Bread Day on October 17. Each chef will bake bread, common for his native region.

The event will take place at Shore House Baku restaurant in Sea Breeze Resort.

Here foodies have a chance to taste different types of bread baked in Baku, Ganja, Lezghin, Nakhchivan, Ismayilli, etc.

Colorful shows, dances, master classes, culinary competitions and much more await the guests of the event.

World Bread Day

World Bread Day is an international observance celebrated on October 16 at the initiative of the International Union of Bakers and Confectioners (UIBC).

The Day is dedicated to a staple food that has been of importance around the world since the dawn of agriculture.

World Bread Day commemorates the anniversary of the creation of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) established in 1945 to defeat hunger.

Its has a Latin motto, Fiat panis, which is translated as "Let there be bread". World Bread Day coincides with World Food Day.

Bread History in Azerbaijan

Nothing beats delicious, homemade bread in Azerbaijan.

There are other bread varieties sold in Azerbaijani bakeries, including tandir, lavash, and shirin chorek (milky bread).

Each of them is different in shape, size, taste and smell. Cooking bread from flour and water is done by steaming and roasting.

Tandir bread is usually served on special occasions, such as weddings, birthday parties and holidays.

It's history began in the Neolithic. Scientists note that the word "tandir" refers to the ancient Turkic peoples (the Sumerians).

The bread cooks inside of the hollow which has been plastered in surroundings. Bread is cooked by attaching it to the walls of the tandir. The bread is also prepared like fragile bread and kept for a long time.

Lavash is thin flat bread made of water, flour and salt.

It's thickness varies depending on how thin it was rolled out. Toasted sesame seeds or poppy seeds are sometimes sprinkled on before baking.

The bread is widely consumed in Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Iran.

Shirin chorek is a classic Azerbaijani sweet milk bread made with yeast, milk, flour, sugar, salt, eggs, butter.

Turmeric in the dough gives it a bright yellow color.

Shirin chorek, or sweet bread, is mostly baked on holidays such as Novruz and Ramadan.

