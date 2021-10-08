By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Musical Theater is getting ready for the 112th season.

The theater will please the audience with Uzeyir Hajibayli's comedy "If Not That One, Then This One" on October 30.

"If Not That One, Then This One" is a 1910 operetta in four acts that reflects social and everyday life relations in pre-revolutionary Azerbaijan. It is the composer's second work written in this genre.

The musical comedy has been shown for many years by various directors not only in Azerbaijan, but also in many theaters around the world.

In his work, Hajibayli used the Azerbaijani mugham and included extracts from Fuzuli's ghazals in the libretto.

The premiere of "If Not This One, Then That One" was held in Baku on April 25, 1911, at the Mayilov brothers' theater (today’s Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater).

The main roles were performed by Mirzaagha Aliyev as Mashadi Ibad, Huseyngulu Sarabski as Sarvar, Ahmed Agdamski as Gulnaz, and M. Teregulov as Hasan bey.

The musical was conducted by Uzeyir Hajibeyli. The libretto of the comedy was first published in Baku in 1912 by the Orujov brothers' printing house.

The musical comedy has been successfully staged in Turkey, Iran, Bulgaria and other countries.

The play "The Golden Wedding" (Kazimi, Heydar), dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the People's Artist Ramiz Mammadov, will be staged on October 31.

