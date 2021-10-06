By Laman Ismayilova

Asmar Narimanbayova's art works have been displayed in France.

Her colorful paintings were showcased as part of the Art Day held at Boulogne-Billancourt Town Hall.

Boulogne-Billancourt is a commune in the western suburbs of Paris. It was formerly an industrial area, but in the second half of the 20th century it became one of the main places for doing business in the region. Boulogne-Billancourt is a creative space. Here are the workshops of many representatives of French art.

Narimanbayova's art works were presented under the guidance of the Togrul Narimanbayov Association in France.

Founded in 2017, the association aims to strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and France.

Headed by the artist's daughter Asmar Narimanbayova, the Association is actively involved in the promotion of young talents from around the world. It successfully cooperates with leading world organizations.

The exhibition also featured several works of Azerbaijani artists Aysel Mirgasimova, Rena Amrakhova, Leyla Aliyeva and Narmina Valiyeva. Vibrant paintings of national artists thrilled art lovers.

Earlier, Togrul Narimanbayov's Association has showcased art works of national artists in Venice.

A video installation featured colorful paintings, photography, sculptures, graphics, ceramics made by talented artists Rena Amrakhova, Fidan Kim, Roya Hasanova, Sahib Asadli, Leylifar Museyibova, Gunay Baylarova, Leyla Aliyeva, Nihad Aliyev, Asmar Narimanbekova, Fatima Imanova, Susan Isayeva and Melissa Guliatova (Azerbaijan), Maskaev Igor Gushchin Olga Buglanova (Kazakhstan), Kamran Muzaffer Genjer (Turkey), Tamar Mindiashvili-Adamia (Georgia).

