By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani filmmakers have been awarded at the 13th Tashkent International Film Festival "Pearl of the Silk Road".

Murad Huseynov and Saddam Mehdiyev were awarded in the nomination "In the name of enlightenment and progress" held within the festival's "Cinema in 5 Days" competition aimed at promoting young filmmakers.

The competition focuses on development of the international youth cinema industry; the opening of new film locations, both modern and historical and increases the interest of the world young generation in the rich cultural heritage of Uzbekistan.

Cinema in 5 Days provides great opportunity to strengthen international ties and partnership among young filmamkers.

Murad Huseynov's film "Time of Wild Cranes" and the film "Two Roads" directed by Murad Huseynov and Saddam Mehdiyev were screened as part of the program.

Meanwhile, the Days of Azerbaijani Cinema have been held within the 13th Tashkent International Film Festival.

The Days of Azerbaijani Cinema featured eight films, including Ismayil Safarali's "Fisherman's Daughter", Rufat Hasanov's "Inner City", Ali Sattar Guliyev's "Olympia", Ksenia Lagutina's "Farida", Orman Aliyev's "We", Fariz Ahmadov's "The Last One", Murad Huseynov's "Time of Wild Cranes" and the film "Two Roads" directed by Murad Huseynov and Saddam Mehdiyev.

Tashkent International Film Festival "Pearl of the Silk Road", also known as the International Film Festival of Asia, Africa and Latin America, was held in several cities of Uzbekistan.

The Pearl of the Silk Road is an innovative platform for the exchange of experience with international colleagues and a grandiose movie marathon that promises to be the cultural breakthrough of the year.

Tashkent International Film Festival "Pearl of the Silk Road" was held under the slogan "For Peace, Enlightenment and Progress.

