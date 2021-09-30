By Laman Ismayilova

Teymur Gambarov's film "Gukhuroba" has won a special prize at the Umut 2021 International Forum of Young Cinema.

The film narrates about a taxi driver who fulfills a friend's request to deliver a wedding dress for his daughter from Baku to the highland of Gukhuroba village.

The cast includes Elkhan Samadov, Roza Ibadova, Ilgar Dadash, Jahangir Malik, Rada Nasibova.

Previously, the film "Gukhuroba" was named best at the Commonwealth International Film School of Young Cinematographers in Georgia. The film received the prize of the Jury of Film Critics.

More than 30 films from 14 countries took part in the short film competition held as part of the festival.

Meanwhile, another national film will be presented at the international festival.

Teymur Hajiyev's "Towards Evening" will be screened at the New Holland Island International Debut Film Festival on October 6-13.

The film tells about a couple for whom physical proximity doesn’t mean spiritual closeness at all. They make their way to a family event outside the city; a disagreement over a mundane issue forces them to stop, yielding an unexpected yet predictable discovery.

The cast includes Leyla Madatkhanova, Teymur Hajiyev, Gultakin Aghayeva, Ogtay Mirzoyev.

The New Holland Island International Debut Film Festival aims to become the main platform for debut cinema in Russia.

The festival aims at creating a professional space for independent directors, writers, and producers who are looking for an opportunity to implement creative ideas.

---

