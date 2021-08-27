By Laman Ismayilova

Trend of the Year 2021 Awarding Ceremony has been in Baku.

Initiated by the Caspian Events Group, the prize is awarded for the fourth time for annual achievements in the field of culture and art, theater and cinema, pop and folk art, television and radio, business and tourism, medicine and cosmetology, fashion and beauty industry, design and photography, media, etc. The laureates of the award were determined by voting on social networks and media monitoring.

Among the laureates of Trend of the Year 2021 were the participant of the Karabakh war Vadim Eyvazov, Trend Life correspondent Vugar Imanov, People's Artists Hamida Omarova and Gurban Ismayilov, folk poet Nariman Hasanzade, 25-time world kickboxing champion Eduard Mammadov, singer Ayaz Babayev, stylist Sabina Imanova and others.

The prize was also presented in Turkey to the famous actor Ahmet Senkaya, known for the series "Chukur", blogger Ozkan Sagin and the animation film team Sen Chal Kapimi. Honored artist Elnur Kerimov was the host of the event.

The project manager is Tural Alakbarov, executive producer - Ilmirza Aghabekhov, chief producers - Aydin Huseynov and Javid Nureddinli.

