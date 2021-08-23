By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani feature film "The Island Within" will be screened at 17th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival.

Directed by Rufat Hasanov, the film is included in the out-of-competition program.

"The Island Within" tells about Seymur Tahirbayov who is one of the world’s leading chess grandmasters. A few weeks before the most important game of his career, he secretly travels to an island inhabited by just one resident in order to rediscover himself.

The film was shot by Azerbaijanfilm and Debut film studios, together with Arizona Productions, Coyote Cinema and Mandarin Agency at the initiative of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The cast includes People's Artists of Azerbaijan Vidadi Hasanov, Gurban Ismayilov, Rafig Azimov as well as Orkhan Ata and Elvin Adigozal.

Kazan International Muslim Film Festival is held in Tatarstan since 2005.

The motto of the festival is "To the dialogue of cultures through the culture of dialogue".

The festival focuses on the exchange of the workers in culture and arts between Russia and Muslim countries of the neighboring and far-abroad countries.

The number of the participants and the quantity of the films are increasing year by year. 40 films from 12 countries were sent for the fist festival, and 400 films from 67 countries were sent for the 5th festival.

The 17th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival will be held on September 5-10.

Honored Art Worker Elchin Musaoghlu was appointed chairman as the chairman of the jury.

The short-list of the festival includes two Azerbaijani films - "Bilasuvar" (feature film) and "Bastard" (feature short film).

Shot by Azerbaijani director and screenwriter Elvin Adigozal, "Bilasuvar" tells about the life Bilasuvar residents, essential human qualities and relationships that reflect the inner essence of people.

The project was implemented by the production centers Karakteres, Memuar Films and Adari Films.

The cast includes actors Kamran Aghabalayev, Gunel Zulfugarli, Ilgar Dadash, Tofig Aslanov, Lachin Aslanova, Niyameddin Amanov, Gunel Mirzali, Jahangir Melik, Mammad Hajiyev, Ruslan Ismayilov, Teymur Guliyev and others.

Daniel Guliyev's film "Bastard" tells the story of a boy who is constantly bullied because of his mother. So, the boy decided to enter a military academy to protect himself and his family. To reach his goal, the boy had to pass difficult exams to test his moral and physical endurance.

The cast includes Togrul Akhmedov, Gyulyar Babayeva, Zulfiya Gurbanova, Roman Huseynov, Bayram Muradli and others.

