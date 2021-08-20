By Laman Ismayilova

The State Film Fund has restored a documentary "Farhad. Strokes of the portrait".

The film tells about the creative activity of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan and the USSR, rector of the Baku Music Academy Farhad Badalbeyli.

The film was shot in 1987 at the Azerbaijanfilm film studio named after Jafar Jabbarli. The director of the film is Jamil Farajov, the cameraman is Sardar Veliyev, the script is written by Arif Aliyev.

For many years, he successfully represents Azerbaijan's musical art.

Badalbeyli's repertoire includes works by prominent composers like Johann Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven, Johannes Brahms, Robert Schumann, Uzeyir Hajibeyov, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov and others.

The musician has delighted the audience in many countries, including Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, Denmark, Israel, Italy, Cuba, Norway, Portugal, Tunisia, Turkey, Finland, France, etc.

Since 1991, Farhad Badalbeyli has been the rector of the Baku Music Academy.

Earlier, the State Film Fund has enriched its collection with Suleyman Alasgarov's photographs and booklets of his works.

The items of the outstanding composer were transferred from Moscow.

The booklets of Suleyman Alasgarov's works received by the State Film Fund were published in Moscow 40 years ago.

One of the photographs was taken in 1973 in the city of Shusha, where Suleyman Alasgarov was photographed together with the People's Artist of Azerbaijan, composer Ashraf Abbasov.

The State Film Fund plans to create a personal archive fund of the People's Artist Suleyman Alasgarov.

The prominent composer wrote two operas, twelve operettas, two symphonies, the symphonic mugham "Bayati-Shiraz", overtures for the symphony orchestra, two symphonic poems, six cantatas, works in various genres for chorus and orchestra of folk instruments.

