By Laman Ismayilova

The 30th International Arts Festival Slavianski Bazaar has solemnly opened in Belarus, bringing together pop singers from over 30 countries.

Azerbaijan was represented at the festival by the 29-year-old singer and actor Tofig Hajiyev.

Since 2013, he has been performing in the Shusha State Musical Drama Theater. Tofig Hajiyev twice took part in the national selections "Eurovision".

He is the owner of the "Best Male Voice" and "Most Charismatic Actor" prizes at the international competition Discovery-2015 (Bulgaria), a participant in the vocal television project The Voice of Azerbaijan. The singer also composed the anthem of the F1 volunteers in Baku.

Tofig Hajiyev will perform at the Vitebsk-2021 International Pop Song Performers Contest on July 17.

The competition is attended by young singers who have already become laureates and diploma winners of national competitions. The best will win the Grand Prix and the Golden Lyre.

TV channel "Belarus 1" presented an article about Tofig Hajiyev.

Russia is represented at the festival by Azerbaijani singer Emil Kadirov.

In 2012, Emil was invited to perform at Romansiada Contest of Young Vocalists, where he became a finalist and afterwards was nominated as one of award holders.

The singer successfully represented Azerbaijan at the New Wave 2018 International Competition for Young Pop Singers in Sochi.

Emil's concert repertoire includes numerous opera arias, Russian romances as well as popular Russian and foreign songs. The singer has recently founded a music school in Moscow.

MUSIC WAY is a music school for talented kids and adults. The music school gathers music experts who are passionate about their work.