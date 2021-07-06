By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's living vocal treasure Alim Gasimov has captivated the listeners at the Chekhov International Theater Festival 2021 in Moscow.

The audience enjoyed the two-day concert at Moscow International Music House that brought together mugham singers Alim Gasimov and Farghana Gasimova as well as musicians Rauf Islamov (kamancha), Zyaki Valiyev (tar), Rafael Askarov (balaban) and Javidan Nabiyev (naghara).

Founded in 1992, the theater festival takes place every two years in Moscow. The festival was founded by the International Confederation of Theater Unions.

More than 600 performances from 51 countries have taken part in the festival over the past years.

Alim discovered the world of mugham as a child, when he began singing for his own enjoyment. He grew up in the town of Shamakhi, 100 km northwest of Baku. "I had no idea that I would become a singer," he remembers.

His powerful voice represents a move away from the traditional style of mugham. Qasimov recorded about nine albums, three of which are mugham albums with his daughter, Farghana.

The recipient of the international IMC/UNESCO Music Prize in 1999, Qasimov was called "one of the 20th century's greatest singers" by Folk Roots, who praised him for his "pure vocal excitement."

Qasimov has collaborated and performed with some of the world’s leading musicians, including Yo-Yo Ma, Kronos Quartet and Jeff Buckley.

The musician gives concerts in the world’s most prestigious concert halls. The magical voice won over audiences in Central Asia, the USA, Europe, and Japan.

