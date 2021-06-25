By Laman Ismayilova

Another cultural event has been held in the Old City as part of Simurg Music Festival.

The gala evening brought together Honored Artists Sahib Pashazade (tar) and Farid Aliyev (tenor), laureates of international competitions Maryam Yusifova, Elmina Hasanova, Emin Ismayilov, Nazrin Aslanli, Yulia Motorina and Saida Tagizade.

The concert featured Baku romances as well as music pieces by prominent composer Tofig Guliyev, including his music composed for Azerbaijani films. The gala evening was organized in partnership with Arts Council Azerbaijan.

The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. Since 2006, Arts Council Azerbaijan is headed by Dadash Mammadov.

Many projects have been operating under the auspices of the organization, including Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, Youth Network, Nizami Art Fest, etc.

Notably, Simurg Kids Music Festival 2021 aims at identifying all creative abilities of young people. The festival is headed by talented pianist Saida Tagizade.

The previous festival was held only among pianists. This year, the festival's program is more diverse and spectacular as it brings together not only pianists but also musicians and even vocalists.

Simurg Kids Music Festival 2021 has opened with a marvelous open-air concert held in Icherisheher, next to Art Tower Gallery.

A workshop for local artist was also held in Art Tower gallery as part of the festival.

National artists Eldar Babazade, Roy Hasanova, Nigar Familsoy, Kamilla Muradova, Dadash Mammadov, Saida Tagizade, Nigar Niyazova, Aynura Mustafayeva, Vusal Sharifov, Afag Akbarova and Roza Muradova created stunning art works inspired by various music styles from classical to jazz.

Major events will be held in various cities as part of the festival supported by the Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Education, Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Baku Media Center, Arts Council Azerbaijan (NGO), Pasha Holding and Aqua Vita.

Next concert will feature soundtracks from Azerbaijani and world-famous films.

