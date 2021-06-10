By Laman Ismayilova

Famous opera singer Afag Abbasova will perform in Ottorino Respighi's "​Al mulino" opera next year.

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan was invited to Italy by Giuseppe Verdi Opera House to perform the role of Aniuska, Trend Life reported.

Meanwhile, the CD recording of "Al Mulino" was presented on June 6. The CD features a performance of Afag Abbasova. The disc will be sent to the leading opera houses of the world.

The premiere of the opera "Al Mulino" is scheduled for 2022. Theater will put up tickets for sale in the near future.

The management of the Trieste Opera House has already made a decision on Afag Abbasova's participation in the first premiere performance of the opera.

Famous for her beautiful voice, she is considered to be one of the national opera singers.

The opera star is known for her wonderful range and effortless sound. She is a leading soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

In 2021, Afag Abbasova was presented the Commonwealth of Debuts Prize, awarded to cultural figures of the Commonwealth countries, whose creative achievements have made a significant contribution to the development and popularization of various art forms.

The prize was awarded based on the results of 2018, which was proclaimed in the CIS as the Year of Culture.

The Commonwealth of Debuts award was established by the CIS Council for Humanitarian Cooperation and the Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund in 2008.

