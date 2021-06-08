By Laman Ismayilovaa

Azerbaijani singer Jony (Jahid Huseynli) has been awarded at MUZ-TV 20/21. World Beginning.

This year, the most prestigious music award in Russia was presented in ten categories.

Jony was nominated in four categories "Best Singer", "Best Male Video", "Best Song" for the song "Comete" as well as the duet song with Emin "Fireplace" in the nomination "Best Collaboration".

The duet song with Jahid Huseynli (Jony) became multi-platinum in a short time. He won the MUZ-TV award in the "Best Song" category.

In his Instagram, the musician said that his mother had a dream to visit MUZ-TV Awards, and personally see all the artists, listen to her favorite songs. Jony thanked everyone who supported him.

Jony is a Moscow-based performer born in Baku. He became famous in Russia and the CIS countries after the mega-hit "Alley".

In December 2019, he became the winner in the Breakthrough of the Year nomination according to VKontakte and the BOOM music service. In 2020, Apple Music named his track "Comet" among the popular songs in Russia.

Over the past years, the singer has taken part in multiple music projects, including the Zhara Music Festival.

Jahid Huseynli has recently been named best at the Bravo International Professional Music Awards. His song "Comet" was named "Song of the Year" according to the Bravo Awards.

He also won a prize (Best Artist Award) at New Radio Awards 2021, which brought together Azerbaijani and Russian pop stars.

The duet song with Jahid Huseynli (Jony) became multi-platinum in a short time.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz