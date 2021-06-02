By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Union of Culture and Arts has awarded the winners of the 7th International Arts Olimpia-2021 Contest.

The project aims at development of creative skills in young people as well as promotion of culture and art and straightening friendly ties between nations.

The competition was held virtually amid coronavirus pandemic.

The Arts Olimpia was open for solo, duets, groups and ensembles in the following categories: music (keyboards, winds and drums), vocals, visual arts, theater and art reading, dance.

All areas of art were represented in folk, modern and classical (academic) genres among young talents in the following age categories: up to 7 years old, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-15 years old, from 16 years older.

The jury included the president of the Azerbaijan Dance Association Aziz Azizov, a member of the Union of Artists of the USSR and the Union of the Azerbaijani Artists Rafail Aliyev, director of the Arts Gymnasium at the National Conservatory Ayten Ahmadova, head of the Performing Arts Department at of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts Sabina Mehdiyeva.

The Grand Prix of the competition was awarded to the quartet of the Rostropovich School No 21, which includes Magsud Jafarli, Ramiz Mammadli, Aisu Mammadli, Kyanan Gelenderov.

The quartet was accompanied by Lala Khalili. The young talents are students of music teacher Gulnara Seidova.

Full list of winners is available on the contest's Facebook page.

Videos shot during the festival are available on Youtube.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.

