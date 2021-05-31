By Laman Ismayilova

The 4th Republican Kids Art Festival "My Azerbaijan" has been held in Baku.

The art contest aims at promoting young talents and enhancing patriotic spirit among youth. Co-organized by the State Art Gallery and the Khatai Arts Center, the project was timed to the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in ​​Azerbaijan.

The festival was supported by the Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, Khatai Executive, Azerbaijan Union of Artists as well as the Association of Artists of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

A plein air for 16-21 years old artists was held at the Khatai Arts Center as part of the festival.

At the opening of the plein air, director of the Khatai Arts Center Zahid Avazov, head of the culture department of the Khatai Executive Power Panah Imanov, employee of the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery Elchin Huseynli and others stressed that the festival aims at development of creativity among youth. At the end of the event, the winners of the plein air Eshgin Guliyev, Ayten Mammadova and Nazrin Ibrahimzadeh were awarded with diplomas and gifts. Furthermore, a series of plein airs were held for 11-16 years old and up to 11 years old young artists. For more information, please visit the gallery's social networks.