Zhara İnternational Music Festival celebrates its fifth anniversary this year.

Since 2016, music lovers have been gathering at Sea Breeze Recreation Center in Baku, to share a universal love of music.

Speaking with journalists, the festival's organizer shared details about the upcoming summer festival and future plans.

Music Feast in Baku and Moscow

The festival's fifth edition was planned to be held in Baku but was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The gala event is expected to take place in the Luzhniki Olympic Complex on June 23-27.

The music festival will feature numerous concerts with more than 200 pop singers from the CIS countries.

However, music lovers in Baku have a chance to enjoy the music festival at Sea Breeze resort next summer.

The audience will enjoy five days of a varied concert program with participation of more than 200 singers from Russia and the CIS countries on July 27-31, 2022. Turkish singers will also perform at the festival in Baku.

Zhara Music Festival in Shusha

Zhara International Music Festival might be held in Shusha in future.

The festival`s organizer Emin Agalarov told journalists that he is ready to perform together with other celebrities in Azerbaijan`s cultural capital and other liberated lands of Azerbaijan when it might be possible.

Sea Breeze Resort and Residence

This year, Sea Breeze Resort and Residence will further expand its infrastructure.

In addition to real estate investments, beach area at Sea Breeze will be also improved. These are new food outlets, convenient areas for beach recreation, equipping with branded golf carts for movement along the entire coastline. World-class specialists will work on the project.

"Zhara Music Festival has launched its own radio station, TV channel, magazine and drinks. Within the festival, we have performed with concerts in Israel, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Russia. Now we are working on new projects to further expand our activities under this brand. Many people have learned about this tourist center on the coast of the Caspian Sea in Baku, guests from different countries of the world come during the festival, " said Agalarov.

Partnership with Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group has acquired prominent Russian label Zhara Music, co-founded by artists and businessmen Emin Agalarov and Bahh Tee.

The music label will be continue its operations as Atlantic Records Russia, plugging into Warner Music’s global network.

Atlantic Records Russia will be headed by Bahh Tee as General Producer. He will maintain a dedicated team of A&R and marketing specialists in a standalone office, separate to Warner Music Russia.

Emin Agalarov will remain one of Atlantic Records Russia's artists.

This year Atlantic Records Russia will release the last album from HammAli & Navai, new albums by EMIN, Jony, Idris & Leos, LSP, Morgenshtern, Rauf & Faik and Slava Marlow, as well as a special collection dedicated to the launch of Atlantic Records Russia.

Meanwhile, Warner Music Russia general director Alexander Blinov will provide strategic leadership for Atlantic Records Russia.

New music projects

Speaking about his new music projects, Emin Agalarov noted a music video for his new song to be shot in Moscow and Baku. Moreover, the singer is getting ready for new album. He resumed cooperation with the Russian composer, music producer Maxim Fadeev.

