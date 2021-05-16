By Laman Ismayilova

Famous surrealist artist Mehriban Efendi will take part in the Surrealizm Now exhibition in Portugal.

More than 100 artists from 52 countries will take part in the exhibition scheduled for May 15-July 11.

The national artist will display her paintings "Impression" and "Myriad" as part of the exhibition.

Mehriban Efendi has successfully displayed her art works in Portugal, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Germany, France, Italy and Macedonia and other countries.

In 2014, the artist was handed Sandro Botticelli Award “For Art and Talent". Her paintings "Mystery" and "Impression of The Night" were included in the book "Polychromia 2016" highlighting the best contemporary artists.

Famous surrealist artist Mehriban Efendi has also amazed art lovers with her new painting "Heavenly chosen".

The art work expresses her personal view on the world after coronavirus pandemic.

Mehriban Efendi believes that surrealism is an art movement that puts the attention of a confused person in a mysterious and unknowable world. For surrealism, people and the world, space and time lose their boundaries. Surrealism affirms the relativity of the world and its values. But it is only man and his love for the world around him that form the higher universe of the Earth...

In 2016, Mehriban Efendi received the title of Azerbaijan's Honored Artist. She also worked as a costume designer with the German filmmaker Veit Helmer in his comedy "Absurdistan" (2008), shot in Azerbaijan.

--

