By Laman Ismayilova

The first stage of the INTERACT Online has already started.

The online master class was held on the Zoom platform. At the opening, the director of the Debut film studio, Orkhan Abbasov, greeted the participants of the master-class and gave the floor to the Oscar, Cannes Film Festival and BAFTA winner screenwriter Christopher Hampton.

The world-renowned filmmaker shared his experience and answered questions from the participants about screenwriting.

Christopher Hampton spoke about the beginning of his career as a screenwriter, the differences in writing the original and adapted screenplays. He also explained how to adapt a work or play to the script of the film. Aspiring screenwriters were informed on details to look out for in script writing, writing block and other issues.

The master class was held in English with simultaneous translation into Azerbaijani. Nearly 108 film enthusiasts took part in the event ogranized with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The guest of the second, July stage - Sameh Alaa, winner of the Palme d'Or award at the Cannes Film Festival in the Best Short Film nomination. His journey from Cairo to Paris and from there to Cannes makes him a perfect example for this project participants. For registration, please visit the following link.

INTERACT Online was founded in 2020 as a part of the INTERACT LAB educational project, organized by the Debut Film Studio with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

It is a digital platform offering a hands-on educational link between young filmmakers and internationally renowned professionals via a series of online master classes.

Debut Film Studios was founded in 1987 by film director, Honorary Artist of Azerbaijan Eldar Guliyev. The quasi-governmental production company is supported by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The film studio produces short and full-length debut films, as well as educational programs for cinematographers and promotes Azerbaijani audiovisual products in the international market.

