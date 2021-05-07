By Laman Ismayilova

Young talents have delighted listeners with music pieces of world-famous composers.

The concert program included laureates of international and republican competitions: pianists Jamal Aliyev, Jamilya Rahimova, Aynura Abdullayeva, Farah Aliyeva, Valeria Olkhova and Aytaj Velizadeh, violinists Sura Rufat and Khadija Hajili, flute player Suban Rustamzadeh.

The concert masters of the program were Svetlana Akhmedova and Aynur Rustamova.

The musicians performed works of Niccolo Paganini, Jules Massenet,Tofig Guliyev, Yusif Abbasov and others.

One of the most memorable and touching moments of the program was the performance of the young pianist Jamila Rahimova. She performed the famous work "Autumn" by Azerbaijani composer Ilham Abdullayev, who died on April 9, 2021. The pianist dedicated her performance to the memory of the maestro.

The virtual concert was held within "Youth Support" project at the State Academic Philharmonic

The program is organized within the framework of "Youth Support" project (Gənclərə dəstək) headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzade, project coordinator - Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

Initiated by the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, "Gənclərə dəstək" project aims at discovering and supporting young talents in Azerbaijan.

The virtual concerts are available on social networks of the State Philharmonic Hall. The music project offers fascinating music for tastes.

In March, the State Philharmonic Hall has presented a virtual concert timed to International Women's Day as part of the project.

The gala concert brought together talented violinists Shukufa Rasulova, Humay Hajizadeh, Fidan Musayeva, Khadija Hajili, Elizabeth Kizel, pianists Fatima Aliyeva and Zuleikha Abdullayeva, Sham Rahimova and Zakhra Mammadova (viola), Solmaz Rahimova and Zakhra Mammadova (qanun), Jalala Ismayilova (cello), Asim Rzayev (clarinet), Yusra Murtuzaliyeva (vocal),Ruzgar Ahmadzade (composer) as well as concertmasters Narmin Rzayeva and Svetlana Akhmedova.

The concert also featured works by Azerbaijani and European composers.The musicians were accompanied by the State Chamber Orchestra.

