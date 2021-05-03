By Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Uzbekistan has announced an international contest.

The project is timed to the 880th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi and the 580th anniversary of the great Uzbek poet Alisher Navoi.

Universities, scientific and cultural institutions, scientists and researchers, artists and journalists from both countries are expected to take part in the competition.

The Organizing Committee will consist of well-known Azerbaijani and Uzbek scientists and literary critics.

The first, second and third place winners in each nomination will be awarded cash prizes and honorary diplomas. The art contest will last until December 1, 2021.

Notably, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan pay a great attention to strengthening the cultural partnership.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan House of Culture may open in Azerbaijan. The initiative was discussed at the meeting between First Deputy Minister of Culture, Acting Minister of Culture Anar Karimov and Uzbek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov.

The sides shared views on joint projects of the two countries to celebrate the 580th anniversary of the great Uzbek poet Alisher Navoi and the 880th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi in ​​2021, as well as the organization of mutual cultural days.

A declaration on further strengthening of strategic partnership between the two countries was signed in 2004 and a solid legal base for the development of the Azerbaijani-Uzbek cooperation was established. In 2011-2015 bilateral agreements have been reached in various spheres, in particular, in promotion and mutual protection of investments, exemption from double taxation, economic cooperation, free trade, customs cooperation and etc. Over 30 companies with Uzbek capital currently operate in transit, trade, industry and service sectors in Azerbaijan. Moreover, transportation projects implemented in the South Caucasus are of great importance for Uzbekistan in Central Asia-Europe trade routes.

