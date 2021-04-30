By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art has been highlighted at the Russian Ethnographic Museum.

The Russian Ethnographic Museum presented a family project "Flying Carpet: Journey to the East".

As part of the project, art lovers enjoyed an exhibition "Weaving the thread of fate into the carpet ... Decorative and applied art of Azerbaijan", which opened its doors in February at the initiative of Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the Russian Ethnographic Museum.

The exposition displays over 100 exhibits, including 40 carpets and carpet products as well as other works of decorative and applied art by Azerbaijani artists of the 19th–20th centuries.

The family project "Flying Carpet: Journey to the East" provided insight into Azerbaijani culture and traditions, as well as the symbolism of oriental ornaments and carpet making techniques.

The participants of the program also viewed the museum's permanent exhibition "Peoples of the South Caucasus".

For little guests, the museum prepared a fabulous journey through Eastern fairy tales. Moreover, master classes on playing traditional music instruments and carpet weaving art were held as part of the project. The event was followed by a concert of the "Chinar" ensemble.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum never ceased to amaze everyone with its beautiful architecture.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, it is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet Chelebi enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with world-leading museum organizations.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz