By Laman Ismayilova

INTERACT Online is back with second season focused on screenwriting.

If you want to learn secrets of screenwriting, get valuable advice from famous filmmakers and develop your script with a professional tutor - this season is for you!

INTERACT Online was founded in 2020 as a part of the INTERACT LAB educational project, organized by the Debut Film Studio with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

It is a digital platform offering a hands-on educational link between young filmmakers and internationally renowned professionals via a series of online master classes.

Debut Film Studios was founded in 1987 by film director, Honorary Artist of Azerbaijan Eldar Guliyev. The quasi-governmental production company is supported by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The film studio produces short and full-length debut films, as well as educational programs for cinematographers and promotes Azerbaijani audiovisual products in the international market.

What news are expecting participants this season?

The program includes 3 stages to be held in May, July and October.

Besides master classes led by Oscar, BAFTA, Cannes and Emmy awarded filmmakers, Debut Film Studios is pleased to announce screenwriting workshop led by professional tutor.

Gulengul Altintash is a screenwriter, script consultant and academician. Currently, she is teaching post-graduate scriptwriting courses in Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich Film.

She has attended "Content Creation for Entertainment Media” program at University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and New York Tisch School of the Arts and Hungarian Film Academy screenwriting workshops.

Workshop will be divided in 3 stages. Chosen participants will apply with their script idea written in logline and short synopsis. Developing the idea on every stage will form a final draft of script by the end of workshop.

At the first stage in May, Oscar, Cannes Film Festival and BAFTA winner screenwriter Christopher Hampton will talk at the masterclass. Christopher Hampton directed such films as "Dangerous Liaisons", "Atonement", "The Father" and "Carrington". Moreover, he also wrote scenario for the film "Ali and Nino".

The guest of the second, July stage - Sameh Alaa, winner of the Palme d'Or award at the Cannes Film Festival in the Best Short Film nomination. His journey from Cairo to Paris and from there to Cannes makes him a perfect example for this project participants.

OSCAR nominee and EMMY Award winner Henry Hughes will be the guest of the last master class in October. He is a writer and director, known for "Day One", "The Outpost" and "Terp".

How to join the program?

Participation in master classes is FREE. Number of participants is not limited.

You can join master class by filling out the application form.

To participate in the workshop, you must provide your idea in short synopsis and logline. Also, the examples of your scripts should be attached.

Number of workshop participants is limited to 10 people.

Applications are accepted till the 10th of May. First stage will start on May 13, 2021.

Improve your screenwriting skills, go from idea to script with us! Applications are accepted until May 10.

For registration, please visit this link.

Information support is provided by Azernews.az,Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.

