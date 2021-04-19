By Laman Ismayilova

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has met with Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Egidijus Navikas.

During the meeting, Gunay Afandiyeva highlighted the projects implemented in the framework of preserving and promoting the culture and heritage of the Turkic-speaking peoples in the international arena. She also spoke about recent conferences and seminars.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation stressed the importance of the Memorandum signed in February this year between the Foundation and the Lithuanian Embassy in Azerbaijan aimed at protecting the history and culture of Lithuanian minorities of Turkic ethnic origin - Tatars and Karaites.

Ambassador Egidijus Navikas highly appreciated the activities of the Foundation and said that he would support the work and projects carried out by the organization in this direction.

The Ambassador emphasized the existing mutual cultural ties between Lithuania and the member and observer countries of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation

He also noted that Lithuania pays special attention to the protection and study of the historical and cultural heritage of the minority Turkic-speaking peoples living in the country.

Egidijus Navikas expressed confidence that cooperation between the Foundation and the Embassy would continue to develop successfully in future.

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation was established at Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's initiative and with the support of the Kazakh, Kyrgyz and Turkish leaders.

The headquarters of the organization is located in Baku, Azerbaijan. The president of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation is Gunay Afandiyeva.

The opening ceremony of the foundation's building was held within the framework of the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States in October 2019 with the participation of foreign ministers of the member and observer countries of the foundation, as well as heads of international Turkic cooperation organizations.

The foundation focuses on the preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The organization provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

In 2019, at the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council), Uzbekistan became a member of the organization, and Hungary received the status of an observer country.

In February 2021, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Lithuanian embassy in Azerbaijan.

