By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani singer Jony (Jahid Huseynli) has been named best at the Bravo International Professional Music Awards. His song "Comet" was named "Song of the Year" according to the Bravo Awards.

The Bravo Awards welcomes the most remarkable artists from Japan, China, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Mongolia, the CIS and the UAE.

The event is traditionally attended by ambassadors of the partner countries.

The Bravo Awards contributes to the strengthening of Russia's status as the centre of the Eurasian cultural world.

Notably, Jony previously won the prize (Best Artist Award) at New Radio Awards 2021, which brought together Azerbaijani and Russian pop stars.

Jony is a Moscow-based performer born in Baku. He became famous in Russia and the CIS countries after the mega-hit "Alley".

In December 2019, he became the winner in the Breakthrough of the Year nomination according to VKontakte and the BOOM music service. In 2020, Apple Music named his track "Comet" among the popular songs in Russia.

Over the past years, the singer has taken part in multiple music projects, including the Zhara Music Festival.

