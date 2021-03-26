By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Woman Awards has been solemnly held in Baku.

Azerbaijan Woman Awards is a prize that unites successful and talented Azerbaijani women.

The prize is awarded in various nominations for achievements in public life, education, medicine, business, culture, art, science, architecture, sports, fashion industry and media.

The selection is made by the organizing committee of the project based on the results of the activity, Trend Life reported.

Among the laureates are the chairwoman of the Parliamentary Culture Committee Ganira Pashayeva,Vice-Rector of the Baku Choreographic Academy, People's Artist Tarana Muradova, fashion designers, Honored Art Worker Fakhriya Khalafova and Head of the Center for Azerbaijani National Clothes Gulnara Khalilova, Vice President of the French company "Vasconi Architects" Aytyan Mirzoyeva, Head of the Public Relations Department of YARAT Contemporary Art Space Khokuma Karimova, actress Oksana Rasulova, TV presenters Elena Sidorenko and Samira Mustafayeva, TV journalist Flora Khalilzade, poet and pianist Zahra Badalbeyli, singer Gunay Ibrahimli, artists Nigar Abbasbeyli, Roya Hasanova and Tarana Said, stylist-make-up artist Sabina Imanova, plastic surgeon Kenul Agamirova, gymnast Zohra Agamirova, poet Esli Dilbazi, fashion designer Gunel Behbudova, director of the marketing department at Kapital Bank Gunel Farzaliyeva, creative director of the Kapital Bank, designer Lala Akkiraz, blogger Elmira Namazova and others.

A special issue of the magazine will be published about the winners of the award.

Founder of Azerbaijan Woman Awards is Agil Mamiyev, project director - Parviz Azimzade, executive director - Siraj Beyalizade, PR director - Vugar Safarli.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

