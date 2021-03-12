By Laman Ismayilova

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has published a book entitled "Azerbaijan on the Silk Road" in English and Russian.

The publication of the book is the first part of the large-scale international project "Turkic-speaking states on the Great Silk Road" being implemented by the Foundation, Azertag reported.

The book is the first generalizing academic publication on the study of the history of Azerbaijan on the Great Silk Road from ancient times to the late Middle Ages.

In their work, scientists have conducted research on the impact of international land and sea trade routes passing through the territory of Azerbaijan on the political, economic and cultural development of the country in the II century. BC. - XVI centuries. AD as well as the country's role in the global cultural exchange along the Silk Road.

The work is compiled on the basis of numerous historical, archaeological and written sources written in different languages.

The author of the idea and foreword to the book is the President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva.

The book was written under the guidance of Doctor of Historical Sciences (ANAS), Professor, full member of the National Academy of Sciences Shahin Mustafayev by Ph.D. in History Farda Asadov, Doctor of Architecture, Full Member of the International Academy of Architecture of Eastern Countries, corresponding member of ANAS Jafar Giyas, Doctor of Philosophy in History, associate professor Goshgar Goshgarli and Azerbaijani scientist-archeologist, Doctor of Historical Sciences Tarih Dostiyev. The book will be also published in the Azerbaijani language.

Initiated in 2012, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The Foundation provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTSS) is an intergovernmental organization, which aims at promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States.

The organization was established by the Nakhchivan Agreement, which was signed at the Turkic Summit in 2009.

In order to fulfill the objectives and tasks of the CCTSS, the organization has been divided into the following structures: Council of Heads of States; Council of Foreign Ministers, Senior Officials Committee, Council of Elders, Secretariat, Coordination Committee, Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest.

