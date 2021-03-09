By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Opera and Ballet Theater has joined a virtual conference held by the "Opera Europa" organization.

Speaking about the conference, the theater's artistic director, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev told Azernews that "Opera Europa" is one of the most influential organizations in the field of opera music. The organization includes 200 theaters from 43 countries. Its activities cover countries of all continents.

"One of the most leading opera houses like Metropolitan Opera, La Scala and the Bolshoi Theatre are the members of "Opera Europa" organization. I am very proud that the Azerbaijan Opera and Ballet Theater has been a member of the organization for five years. For the last two years, we have been actively cooperating and participating in all conferences held by the organization. Each month, the "Opera Europa" holds a series of meetings with the theater's artistic directors, artistic directors, to discuss the latest issues in the opera world. During the last meeting, the conference was attended by heads and art directors from 77 countries. The last conference was timed to World Opera Day, celebrated on October 25," said Guliyev.

Speaking at the conference, Ayyub Guliyev provided insight into the history and achievements of the Azerbaijan State Opera Theater. He noted that the first opera on the East was composed in Azerbaijan.

The chief conductor of the State Opera and Ballet Theater stressed that Azerbaijan traditionally celebrates National Music Day in Azerbaijan on September 18.

The tradition of Uzeyir Hajibeyov's birthday as a celebration was founded by composer and conductor Niyazi who commemorated this day very year after Uzeyir Hajibeyov's death.

Every year, Azerbaijan also marks International Music Day on October 1. However, there were no concerts or other events in Azerbaijan dedicated to World Opera Day.

"In 2020, "Opera Europa" marked World Opera Day with large-scale concerts in different parts of the world. I proposed to organize a similar project in our region with the participation of opera houses of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, etc. The project would draw attention to the activities of theaters in our region," said Guliyev

"I also encourage other theaters to join this initiative. My proposal was supported by the President of Opera Europa. I would also like to note the proposal of the artistic director of the German Opera to organize projects aimed at supporting young talents," he added.

Notably, the next meeting is scheduled for March 25. The conference will discuss the work process of opera theaters and challenges in time of the coronavirus pandemic," Guliyev added.

