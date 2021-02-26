By Laman Ismayilova

State Art Gallery and Khatai Art Center has opened a virtual exhibition dedicated to the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The exposition features works by Nazim Mammadov, Bayram Gasimkhanli, Fuad Gafarov, Jamil Guliyev, Mirzaahga Gafarov, Nazim Rahmanov, as well as a number of works from the final of art contest "Khojaly - the city of martyrs".

The art works reflect the pain of the Khojaly tragedy, the massacre of civilians, the determination and courage of the Azerbaijani people in the struggle for the territorial integrity of the country. The virtual exhibition is available on the gallery`s social networks.

On the night of February 26, 1992, Armenian armed forces, directly supported by the 366th regiment of the former USSR, stationed at that time in the town of Khankendi in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan attacked, from five directions, the town of Khojaly.

Some 613 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in the massacre, and 1,000 people were disabled. Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent. Moreover, 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown.

