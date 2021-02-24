By Laman Ismayilova

"Naghara" ensemble has successfully represented Azerbaijan at the International Future Stars Festival-Competition in Italy.

The ensemble of Fikrat Amirov Art School No. 6 took first place in the "Percussion Instruments" category.

The festival was held by Sopravista International Festival Association in virtually amid coronavirus pandemic.

The members of the ensemble and its leader, naghara player Jafar Hasanov were awarded with diplomas.

The jury members also sent a letter of gratitude to the director of the educational institution, professor Adila Yusifova and teacher Jafar Hasanov.

Azerbaijan enjoys a rich, varied musical tradition. Most of the instruments appeared in ancient times, while most of them were improved and reached our time.

Naghara is a folk drum that is played with the bare hands. It is one of the most popular percussion instruments of the Azerbaijani folk music.

This instrument was described in the Early Middle Age Azerbaijani literary epic "Kitabi Dada Gorgud."

The rhythmic beat of naghara is believed to strengthen the heart. Gosha-naghara is Azerbaijani version for small kettledrums.

