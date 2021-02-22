By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani singer Jony (Jahid Huseynli) has been named best at New Radio Awards 2021. The singer won Best Artist Award.

The "New Radio Awards" has brought together Azerbaijani and Russian pop stars, such as Jony, HammAli & Navai and others.

The winner were chosen by jury, which included general producer of the Zhara FM Bahh Tee (Bakhtiyar Aliyev) and popular singer Elman Zeynalov. The jury members also took into account the opinion of the "New Radio" listeners.

Jony is a Moscow-based performer born in Baku. He became famous in Russia and the CIS countries after the mega hit "Alley". In December 2019, he became the winner in the Breakthrough of the Year nomination according to VKontakte and the BOOM music service. In 2020, Apple Music named his track "Comet" among the popular song in Russia.

The artist took part in various projects, including the "ZHARA" music festival in Baku.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz