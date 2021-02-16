By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and Russian Ethnographic Museum (REM) will hold a joint exhibition on February 19.

The exhibition "Weaving the thread of fate into the carpet. Decorative and applied art of Azerbaijan in the collection of the Russian Ethnographic Museum" will feature over 100 unique samples of decorative and applied art.

"The first thing to pay attention to is more than 40 carpets - an object of national pride and a cultural phenomenon of Azerbaijanis. Azerbaijani carpets are made of pure wool, sometimes with the addition of cotton. They are distinguished by high density and use of natural dyes. Most of the carpets date back to 19 - the first decade of the 20th century. The exhibition will also feature a unique pile carpet "Surakhany" of the 18th century," the message said.

Among the exhibits, there are samples of embroidery, printing, embossing on copper and women's clothing in Azerbaijan. All exhibits are decorated with ornamentation filled with mysterious symbols.

The Russian Museum of Ethnography houses a collection of about 500,000 items relating to the ethnography, or cultural anthropology, of peoples of the former Russian Empire and the Soviet Union.

The museum was set up in 1902 as the ethnographic department of the Russian Museum. It is housed in a purpose-built Neoclassical building erected between 1902 and 1913 to Vasily Svinyin's design in the proximity of the Mikhailovsky Palace.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with the world leading museum organizations.

The exhibition "Echo of Soviet Azerbaijan. Carpet. Embroidery. Poster " held at the Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow in partnership with the Mardjani Foundation and the exhibition named "Azerbaijani carpets in the collection of the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Art held in Istanbul are among such projects.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

---

