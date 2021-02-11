By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani writers Sariya Mammadova and Zeytulla Jabbarov became laureates in the "Stars" category (famous authors) of the International London Literary Prize.

Sariya Mammadova was awarded the third degree "Cavalier" (Member) in the category "Non-fiction, journalism, journalism" – the Charles Dickens Prize.

Mammadova is a laureate of many national and international literary awards, including Writer of the Year for 2013-2015, Russian Literary Prize, Prince Boris and Gleb Medal, St. George Ribbon as well as multiple international certificates and honorary diplomas from Russia, USA, Great Britain, Syria and other countries.

Zeytulla Jabbarov was also awarded the third degree "Cavalier" (Member) in the "Poetry" category – the Lord George Noel Gordon Byron Prize.

Among the laureates are writers from Great Britain, Russia, Canada, USA, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Israel, South Korea and France.

The main objectives of the International London Prize are to stimulate literary activity, strengthen the best traditions of Russian culture abroad, maintain a single indivisible space of Russian literature by combining creative writing potential, identify talents, create conditions for the further development of their creative abilities, preserve and enhance moral and cultural traditions, improving the professional level of authors.

The organizers are the International Society of Writers, Playwrights and Journalists, the International Union of Writers and the Union of Science Fiction and Cinema Figures.

