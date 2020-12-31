By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani folk song "Sari Gelin'' has sounded in Shusha's Gazanchi temple.

This beautiful song was performed by Honored Artist Shirzad Fataliyev and soloist of "Natiq Ritm Grupu" Magsad Azizov (balaban).

The name "Sari Gelin" has several meanings: translated from the Azerbaijani language - "Bride in yellow" and "Golden-haired bride", as well as - "Bride from the mountains", "Girl of the mountains".

There are several versions of the composition history. During the third Congress of Azerbaijani ashugs, great opera singer from Shusha, one of the founders of the national musical theater Bulbul (Murtuza Mammadov) noted that this song was composed in Azerbaijan`s Karabakh region.

According to tradition, when a girl was wooed in Karabakh, the next day she was in a yellow dress. The words of the song "They will not give you up for me" say that the girl is already married, as she is dressed in yellow.

According to the musicologist Saadet Takhmirazgizi, song "Sari Gelin Gyalin" appeared during the reign of the classic of Azerbaijani literature, the commander, founder of the Safavid dynasty Shah Ismail Khatai.

The musicologist suggests that he dedicated this song to his love, as evidenced by the similarity of the lines "They do not pick a wet flower" from the song and the line from the poetry of the Shah, where he compares a beautiful girl with a flower.

For the first time, the composition was put to music by the Azerbaijani composer Asef Zeynalli in 1928.

The song was included in the repertoire of legendary mugham performers. It was also widely used by Azerbaijani composers in their works, operas, plays and many films.

"Sari Gelin" was also performed at the opening of international events and sports competitions.

There is also Azerbaijani dance "Sari Gelin" and a musical ensemble of the same name. In 2006, the Azerbaijani-Norwegian ensemble "Sari Gelin" was created, which performs Azerbaijani mugham and Norwegian folk songs.

