By Laman İsmayilova

With its magnificent view, Juma Mosque in Aghdam never ceases to amaze everyone.

The mosque is not only an architectural monument, but also a symbol of the city that has been recently liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The religious monument was built by the architect Karbalai Safikhan Garabaghi in 1868-1870.The main building of the mosque is built of stone, and the minarets are made of bricks.

It is believed that the walls of the Juma Mosque were painted by a friend of Karbalai Safikhan, calligrapher Mohammad Shukuhi. Similar mosques were built in the cities of Barda, Shusha, Fuzuli and Horadiz.

The mosque was built in the typical style for mosques in the Karabakh region, which included the division of stone columns on the two-story gallery and the use of domed ceilings.

Since July 23, 1993, these territories have been under Armenian occupation. The mosque survived two Nagorno-Karabakh wars. For 27 years the Agdam Mosque had been vandalized and used as a stable for cattle and swine by Armenia

After the end of occupation, Azerbaijani flag was once raised in Aghdam. The first Friday prayer has been recently held in the mosque by the last imam of the mosque and Azerbaijani soldiers.

Preliminary improvement works have been carried out around the mosque. The premises have been cleared, lighting has been carried out here.

