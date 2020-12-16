By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center continues to provide insight into Karabakh School of mugham. The International Mugham Center dedicated the next issue of the "Musical Treasure of Karabakh" project to the outstanding representative of the Karabakh school of mugham art Islam Abdullayev.

The renowned khananda Islam Abdullayev (Segah Islam) is one of the prominent representatives of the Azerbaijani vocal art. Abdullayev entered the history of Azerbaijani music as an unsurpassed performer of "Segah" mugham.

Islam Abdullayev was born in 1876 in the city of Shusha, where he received his initial education, attending the "Mejlis khananda ", organized in 1883 by the famous musicologist-scientist Mir Mohsun Navvab, which left an indelible mark on the history of Azerbaijani musical culture.

Having learned the subtleties of mugham from famous masters of that time, Islam Abdullayev forever linked his life with the world of music. Thanks to his beautiful, delightful voice and unique performing talent, he became famous in Azerbaijan and beyond.

For the first time, Islam Abdullayev performed independently, as mugham singer at the wedding of the son of the famous tar musician Sadikhdjan, where he sang "Segah". The young khananda (mugham singer) sang so expressively that the mood of tender sadness and grief penetrating "Segah" was transmitted to all listeners.

The khananda soon became known throughout Karabakh. "Segah" in his performance evoked rave reviews from experts. He performed "Segah" - lyrically, excitedly, his singing made a deep impression. The people lovingly called the singer "Segah Islam".

The performance of Islam Abdullayev has become a wonderful school for young mugham performers. In 1901-1905, Islam Abdullayev, together with the tarist Gurban Primov, performed at receptions, weddings and festivities in Karabakh and Ganja. The oldest tar player recalled that Islam Abdullayev's performance of "Etim Segah" was so heartfelt that it excited not only human hearts, but, it seemed, everything inanimate around.

The oldest khananda was a soloist of the Azerbaijan state stage for many years. In 1949, at the age of 73, for a long and fruitful performing activity, Islam Abdullayev was awarded the honorary title of "Honored Artist of Azerbaijan".

---

